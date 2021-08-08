Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 3:30 p.m.
1 of12 Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on the phone while walking with his dog Captain at the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple speaks during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple speaks during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple speaks during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Albany County lead Investigator Amy Kowalski is seen during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo has faced renewed calls to step down after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Exterior view of the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Exterior view of the New York state Executive Mansion, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women, including close aides.
Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some past Cuomo loyalists, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment battle he probably cannot win.
Written By
MARINA VILLENEUVE