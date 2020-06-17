Curbside pick up begins at Plumb Library

Signs notify patrons of the closure of Plumb Memorial Library due to the coronavirus in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday Apr. 8, 2020. A plush toy bear sits in the front window to greet passers-by. Signs notify patrons of the closure of Plumb Memorial Library due to the coronavirus in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday Apr. 8, 2020. A plush toy bear sits in the front window to greet passers-by. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Curbside pick up begins at Plumb Library 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The Plumb Memorial Library is beginning curbside pickup of library materials.

Those interested in requesting items can email plumbcurbsidepickup@gmail.com or call 203-924-1580, ext. 5101. Pickups will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. At this time, five Shelton Library items per family can be requested.

Pickup service will work as follows:

• Before calling to request materials, have your library card ready. If you are requesting materials online, include the book or DVD title and the author’s name.

• The library cannot guarantee that all items you are looking for will be available, as some may be already checked out. Have several alternates prepared, and the library will do its best to accommodate.

• All materials will be checked out for an extended period.

• The library will contact you when your items are ready and give you a date and time for pickup.

• If you are having someone else pick up your books, the library needs to have the name ot that person in advance.

• When you come to pick up your materials, drive up to the Meeting Room door and call us at 203-924-1580, ext 5111. Staff will have you open your trunk or hatchback and they will put the materials in your car.

• If you have items to return, you must return them to the book drop at Plumb. No donations are accepted at this time.