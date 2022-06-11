Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer June 10, 2022 Updated: June 11, 2022 12:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the second quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the second quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.
Two nights after shaking off a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, Curry stomped and shot his way to the third-best playoff performance of his career, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead.