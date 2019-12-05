Curtiss-Ryan donates $5K to Griffin Health

Curtiss Ryan Honda in Shelton recently donated $5,000 to support the expansion of Griffin Health's surgical services. Pictured from left: Curtiss Ryan Sales Manager Kim Ryan, Curtiss Ryan CEO Rick Foehrenbach, Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel, Griffin Health Development Fund Executive Director Janet Hall, and Curtiss Ryan COO Ed DeMarseilles.

Curtiss-Ryan Honda in Shelton recently donated $5,000 to Griffin Health to support the expansion of its surgical services.

The funds will aid Griffin’s multi-phase surgical expansion project, which will enhance its surgical capabilities and expand capacity to better serve the growing number of individuals across the region that are choosing Griffin Health for their care.

“We are grateful for Curtiss-Ryan’s generous support of our surgical expansion project, which will enable us to provide our patients with more minimally-invasive robotassisted procedures for an exceptional surgical experience with faster recovery times and better outcomes,” said Griffin Hospital Chairman of Surgery Dr. Richard Salzano.

In 2017, Griffin built a new Ambulatory Surgery Suite to increase the number of pre-op/post-op rooms and provide easier access for patients and caregivers. Griffin is now preparing to increase its number of operating rooms from six to seven and build a state of-the-art technology operating room to accommodate robotic surgery cases for its da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

For more information about Griffin’s Robotic Surgery Program, visit griffinhealth.org/robotic-surgery.