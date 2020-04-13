DA: Man charged with strangling wife with extension cord

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities allege that a husband strangled his wife to death with an extension cord in their southeastern Pennsylvania home and called police two days later.

Michael Hatfield, 69, of Pottstown is charged with first- and third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of 71-year-old Mary Hatfield.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office alleges that the defendant told them that the couple argued Wednesday night and he used an orange extension cord to strangle her.

Prosecutors said he called police just after 11 a.m. Friday and said he had “hurt his wife." Officers responded to the home and found the woman dead in the living room.

An autopsy Saturday by the coroner's office concluded that the cause of death was strangulation. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Court documents don't list an attorney representing Hatfield and a phone number listed for him rang unanswered Monday.