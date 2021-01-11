DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking increased security around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in the wake of the mob insurrection at the Capitol.
“We believe strongly that the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20 will require a very different approach than previous inaugurations given the chaos, injury, and death experienced at the United States Capitol during the insurrection,” Bowser wrote in a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.