DJ David Guetta lauds Saudi reforms ahead of show in kingdom MALAK HARB, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 4:02 a.m.
1 of8 French DJ David Guetta prepares for an interview with The Associated Press at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Guetta, who has a special show airing New Year's Eve that he shot at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, defended his participation in Saudi music festivals in an interview with The Associated Press amid criticism by human rights activists of performers entertaining in the kingdom. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Internationally known DJ David Guetta has made a home for himself in the Persian Gulf.
The French DJ is a resident of the United Arab Emirates, where he has performed multiple times — the latest being on the helipad at the landmark Burj Al Arab hotel, and was one of the first artists invited to perform in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom opened its doors to tourists and began allowing concerts and entertainment. Guetta is performing in Saudi Arabia again on Sunday.