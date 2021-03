BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A morning radio host fired after using Black celebrities' skin tones to describe how he likes his toast apologized Thursday, saying he was horrified when he listened to himself and vowed to learn from it.

“I 100% understand why people are justifiably angry,” Rob Lederman wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I made a mistake and it's hard to look myself in the mirror, but I want to acknowledge it.”