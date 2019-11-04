DNR: Hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters kill slightly fewer bears in 2019 than last year.

The Department of Natural Resources said Monday that preliminary data shows hunters took 3,648 bears. That's down slightly from 3,680 in 2018.

Kills increased by 36% across the southern two-thirds of the state over 2018. Harvest in the north-central region was up 20%.

More than 120,000 hunters applied for either a bear permit or a preference point for the 2019 season.