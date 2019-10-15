DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental officials say the state's air quality is improving.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources' 2019 Air Quality Trends Report, concentrations of most pollutants are continuing to decrease across the state.

Overall fine particle concentrations have dropped 35% statewide since 2002. Emissions of ozone-forming pollutants such as nitrogen oxides have decreased 50% and sulfur dioxide emissions have dropped 68% over that span since the early 2000s.

About 94% of Wisconsin's population lives in areas that now meet all federal air quality standards.

The report notes, however, that sections of six counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline, including Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Door, aren't meeting federal ozone standards.