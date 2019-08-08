DOC releases inmates' protected health information

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prison officials say they illegally released information that could reveal whether inmates are in substance abuse treatment.

The Department of Corrections said Thursday that officials responding to an open records request released records on June 24 that contained 1,041 inmates' personal identification numbers and locations.

No names were released but DOC officials say someone could use the numbers and locations to learn whether an inmate is at a substance abuse facility or receiving treatment. The agency says that information is confidential under Wisconsin law.

Only two people saw the information and they've since confirmed the data has been destroyed.

DOC spokeswoman Molly Vidal didn't answer emailed questions asking who received the questions and what information they actually wanted.