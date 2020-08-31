DOT roadwork designed to make River Road a safer ride

The state Department of Transportation will be installing centerline rumble strips along 3.91 miles Route 110 in Stratford and Shelton, also known as River Road. The overnight will occur on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Tuesday, Sept. 8. less The state Department of Transportation will be installing centerline rumble strips along 3.91 miles Route 110 in Stratford and Shelton, also known as River Road. The overnight will occur on Thursday, Sept. 3, ... more Photo: State Department Of Transportati / Contributed Photo Photo: State Department Of Transportati / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close DOT roadwork designed to make River Road a safer ride 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — State and local officials are taking a noticeable step in quelling the troubling accident trend on River Road that has seen several fatal crashes over the past few years.

The state Department of Transportation will be installing centerline rumble strips along 3.91 miles Route 110 in Stratford and Shelton, also known as River Road.

The overnight work is set for Sept. 3 and Sept. 8. No work will occur from 5 a.m. Sept. 4 through 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 because of the Labor Day holiday.

River Road has been the location of numerous serious accidents and several fatals including one in February in which two people died in a two-vehicle crash.

“Any time you see a terrible trend of accidents in one stretch of road, you immediately wonder if there’s an issue with the engineering,” said state Rep. Jason Perillo. “I reached out to DOT, and they identified that speed was a factor and that vehicles involved in the collisions had crossed the center line.”

Perillo said DOT officials worked along with the Shelton Police Department in making the deciding to install the centerline rumble strips.

State officials said rumble strips are a safety countermeasure that are designed to minimize the number of lane departure crashes. The rumble strips will alert drivers through noise and vibration if their vehicle veers off into an opposing lane of traffic.

“DOT was very responsive, and the commissioner’s office informed me that they would be installing the rumble strips when this section of road was next paved,” Perillo said. “Will this stop every accident? Of course not. But it certainly cannot hurt."

Perillo also urged drivers to “put their phones down while driving and take their foot off the accelerator. It’ll keep everyone safer.”

Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 110 in Stratford from Route 113 to 575 feet south of the Route 15 northbound ramps and Route 110 in Stratford and Shelton from 250 feet south of Pine Tree Trail in Stratford to Rocky Rest Road in Shelton.

The work will be performed with intermittent lane closures. Drivers are asked to use caution around the work as paving vehicles will be moving slower than posted speeds. Drivers should, when possible, move over to provide them a buffer lane during work activity.

The regular work schedule for the project is 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to the schedule may become necessary because of weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in the vicinity.

The road improvements come days after a 23-year-old New York woman is facing charges after she seriously injured another person while driving on River Road, police said.

Shayna Persaud, 23, of Floral Park, N.Y., turned herself in to Shelton police Aug. 24 for her role in a two-vehicle accident that happened in March, police said. Both she and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Over the years, River Road, also known as Route 110, has had a number of fatal crashes.

The most recent was in February, when two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River.

In April 8, 2018, Briana Torres-Carter, 23, and her eight-month fetus, and Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, were killed after one of two vehicles apparently racing on River Road collided with their vehicle.

On May 6, 2016, Rosemarie Dwyer, a 69-year-old Shelton woman, was killed in head-on crash on River Road in front of the Sports Center of CT.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com