SHELTON — Nearly 70 percent of the city’s oldest residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest state Department of Public Health data.

According to the CT Immunization Registry, 2,385 out of 3,416 city residents age 75 and older received their first dose of the vaccine.

Overall, state data shows a total of 5,510 doses of the first vaccine were administered to Shelton residents. That is 13.4 percent of the total city population of 41,129.

The news comes as state numbers show that another 189 Shelton residents tested positive over the past two weeks, according to data released Sunday.

The city, like nearly all communities in the state, remains in red alert status. In the latest state DPH data, Shelton has had 2,892 confirmed coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.

There were three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the city over the past two weeks.

DPH data shows 20,288 city residents have been tested through Feb. 14.

Shelton’s positive numbers saw a significant drop in the two-week data recording done by the state DPH. Between Jan. 24 and Feb. 6, 180 residents tested positive, a rate of 31.3 per 100,000 people. This was down from 240 over the previous two-week period.

According to data collected by the school district’s central office, 14 school community members tested positive between Feb. 3 and Feb. 11, yet only four — three from Shelton Intermediate and another at Perry Hill School on Feb. 4 — required contact tracing, which has been completed.

None of the remaining positive cases — three each at Shelton High and Long Hill schools and one each at Elizabeth Shelton School, Booth Hill School and Perry Hill School — required contact tracing.

