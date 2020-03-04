DQ, Goddard School join Fountain Square tenant list

A day care center and a DQ Grill and Chill will be part of the new Fountain Square development.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Feb. 26, unanimously approved the latest changes to the project — which calls for the replacement of a proposed bank building with The Goddard School and reduction of one of the pad sizes for the DQ with a drive-thru.

The approval also allows for the increase of the retail space of the large retail building by 4,000 square feet at the Fountain Square project site at 801 Bridgeport Ave., on the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Parrott Drive that also would be home to a Marriott hotel.

The developer’s attorney, Dominick Thomas, said the developer needed the additional square footage because negotiations are underway with a prospective tenant seeking 8,000 to 10,000 square feet of space in that building.

Commissioners had voiced concern about potential traffic impacts of the new businesses, but the project’s traffic experts stated that the changes would have a negligable impact.

The updated traffic analysis, submitted by David Sullivan of Milone and MacBroom, was done for structures totaling some 87,500 square feet and 123 hotel rooms and found “the changes in land use will result in small changes to site-generated traffic and will have no negative impact.”

