DaVita, ex-CEO Thiry acquitted of labor collusion charges

DENVER (AP) — A jury on Friday acquitted Denver-based dialysis giant DaVita Inc. and former chairman and CEO Kent Thiry of charges that they conspired with three competing firms not to hire certain employees from each other, in violation of federal labor law.
The Denver federal court trial was a first-of-its kind prosecution by the Justice Department, which argued that agreements not to hire each other's executives deprived workers of career opportunities in violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, an 1890 law intent to curb activity that restricts marketplace competition.