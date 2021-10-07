Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons JULIE WATSON, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 1:02 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Afghan man was attending a conference in California as part of his job for a U.S.-government funded project in Afghanistan when the Taliban sent a written death threat to his home, forcing him to make a heart-wrenching decision: He would not return to his wife and two young sons and instead would seek asylum and try to bring them to the United States.
Two years later, Mohammad said he regrets leaving them, and wished he had never worked for the U.S. government given the price he has paid.