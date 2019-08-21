Daily ferry service coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Population growth and crowded highways have paved the way for a passenger ferry service in the Charleston area that's expected to begin in October.

The Post and Courier reports the Daniel Island Ferry is expected to carry up to 49 passengers from a Wando River dock near Children's Park on Daniel Island to the Charleston Peninsula. There will be stops at the Charleston Maritime Center and Joe Riley Waterfront Park.

It won't be the first time Daniel Island residents have been able to commute by boat to the peninsula, but it would be the first regular commercial ferry service the area has seen in decades. Last year, Charleston Water Taxi temporarily offered a commuter schedule when the James B. Edwards Bridge between Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant was shut down.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com