NWS says tornado struck Green Bay as storms hit NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down in Green Bay.

The EF-0 rated tornado touched down on the southeast side of Green Bay just after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and moved southeast. Peak winds were estimated near 85 miles per hour. The tornado's path was 6.2 miles with a maximum width of 90 yards. While trees, buildings, and power lines sustained damage, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Last told WBAY-TV on Thursday that the last tornado to hit the Green Bay area was in 2005.

The tornado was part of a powerful, fast-moving storm system that crossed northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon and evening, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands of people. The outages peaked at 14,000 customers.

Information from: WBAY-TV, http://www.wbay.com