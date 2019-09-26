Dance party highlights Shelton Senior Center week
The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Thursday, Sept. 26
9 a.m. — Strength Training
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Training
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Grief Support
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, Sept. 27
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
Noon — Dance Party
No lunch, low-impact, bingo or Cardio Lite today
Monday, Sept. 30
Trains of New England
9:30 a.m. — Computers
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Move-It w/Darlene
Noon — Canasta
12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer
1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Foxwoods Casino
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg
1 p.m. — Pool lessons
Wednesday, Oct. 2
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
11 a.m. — Ritz Ballroom speaker Jeff Williams
Noon — Chorus
12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, Oct. 3
9 a.m. — Strength Training
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Training
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Grief Support
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, Oct. 4
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9 a.m.-noon — Hair by Donna
9:30 a.m. — Tickets on sale for Halloween Party
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
9:30 a.m. — Registrations begin for MGM Casino trip
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses
12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Bingo
3 p.m. — Cardio Lite