Dance party highlights Shelton Senior Center week

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, Sept. 26

9 a.m. — Strength Training

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Training

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Sept. 27

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

Noon — Dance Party

No lunch, low-impact, bingo or Cardio Lite today

Monday, Sept. 30

Trains of New England

9:30 a.m. — Computers

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Move-It w/Darlene

Noon — Canasta

12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer

1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Foxwoods Casino

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg

1 p.m. — Pool lessons

Wednesday, Oct. 2

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

11 a.m. — Ritz Ballroom speaker Jeff Williams

Noon — Chorus

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, Oct. 3

9 a.m. — Strength Training

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Training

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Oct. 4

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9 a.m.-noon — Hair by Donna

9:30 a.m. — Tickets on sale for Halloween Party

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Registrations begin for MGM Casino trip

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Bingo

3 p.m. — Cardio Lite