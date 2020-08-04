Danish prince discharged after brain surgery in France

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has been discharged after undergoing emergency surgery in France last month for a blood clot in his brain, the palace said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old prince, who had been on vacation, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24.

“It is now the assessment of the doctors that the Prince’s health has improved to such an extent that His Royal Highness can be discharged,” Lene Balleby, a spokeswoman for the royal household, said in a statement.

The prince is now residing at his mother’s private summer residence of Chateau de Cayx in southwestern France.

Earlier the palace said the blood clot “was due to a sudden dissection of an artery,” and doctors assessed that the risk of recurrence “is very small when the artery has healed.”

Joachim is sixth in line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.