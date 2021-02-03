Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said.

Gulalai Islamil tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. That year, she fled to the U.S. and sought asylum there to avoid harassment by Pakistani security agencies because of her investigations into alleged human rights abuses by soldiers.