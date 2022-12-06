Daughter of ex-Thai PM Thaksin outlines opposition's vision

BANGKOK (AP) — The daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra promised a new era of social equality on Tuesday, saying if her party is elected to power in next year's election it will bring an end to poverty in the Southeast Asian nation.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra told supporters that if Thailand's largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, wins in May people would see a marked change from the administration of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a military coup in 2014 and was then elected in 2019.