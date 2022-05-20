Days before Oklahoma bans abortion, details still uncertain SEAN MURPHY and JOHN HANNA, Associated Press May 20, 2022 Updated: May 20, 2022 4:45 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — With Oklahoma only days away from enacting the toughest state ban on abortion in the U.S., providers were preparing to stop terminating pregnancies as questions remained Friday about enforcing the law's limited exceptions.
The law allows abortions to save a pregnant patient's life “in a medical emergency” and in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement. But it doesn't spell out who decides what is considered a medical emergency, and the rape and incest exception won't help victims who don't report the crimes to police.
