DeKalb teens to be featured in video that will air in NYC

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — Hunter Norwood, of Dawson, and Kendle Larson, of Fort Payne, will appear in Broadway’s bright lights on Saturday, September 12, 2020, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation in New York.

The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome, focusing on reminding the world of the milestones and contributions of people with Down syndrome.

“We are all so excited. To think that only 500 people with Down syndrome from across America were chosen, and one of those was Hunter, just makes us beam with pride,” said Michelle Norwood, Hunters’ mother.

Jamie Larson, Kendle’s mother, said Kendle and her family are excited she was selected, and they wish they were able to attend the event in New York.

The selected composite images that will appear in the video, streaming from the heart of Times Square, promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

“This video is a terrific way to showcase some of the incredible individuals with Down syndrome living in our communities across the country,” said NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pichard. “It is something the community looks forward to every year.”

Hunter is the son of Michelle and Anthony Norwood. Kendle is the daughter of Jamie and Kenneth Larson.

Norwood said, historically, more than 3,000 pictures are submitted every year, with 500 being chosen. This was the first year Hunter’s photo was submitted.

The Norwood and the Larson families submitted pictures they felt showed their children’s “true personalities.”

Hunter is pictured dancing in his iconic ice cream tie.

“Hunter’s picture is one taken at a Senior Portrait Session by Paperdoll’s Photography out of Nashville. A photographer who focuses on photographs of people with exceptionalities,” said Norwood.

Kendle is posed in a royal blue dress, looking like a princess, from a family photo session by photographer Kayla Chadwick. This is her first year to be chosen for the video as well.

“She is 15 and loves her life. The day I told her about (being selected) she just put her hands on her mouth and said, ‘I can’t believe it’. She feels like a movie star on the big screen,” said Larson.

The Times Square video presentation is set to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which will take place virtually this year due to COVID-19.

“Any other year, our families would’ve been in NYC to watch the video firsthand. Sadly, this year due to the pandemic, we will only get to watch online,” said Norwood.

Larson said the family would be provided with a link and a time frame to see Kendle and Hunter on the Times Square video presentation.

“For us to both be selected, it’s just amazing,” she said.

In previous years, she said families and friends would gather in Central Park for a Buddy Walk to honor their amazing family members with Down syndrome.

Larson said Kendle attended her first Buddy Walk when she was six months old has done at least one walk sometimes two or three every year since.

“We love the chance to be with other families who embrace all the awesomeness of Down syndrome,” she said.

According to www.ndss.org, the Buddy Walk was established in 1995 and is a one-mile walk with over 300,000 people walking from coast to coast and around the world each year.

The 2020 event will be held virtually in more than 150 cities across the country, including select international locations with over 325,000 people participating around the globe.

“We find it most exciting that both Kendle and Hunter were chosen. There was no way for NDSS to know that our families are very close. So we feel like it was fate, perhaps even a miracle,” said Norwood.

For this year, Norwood said they had created virtual teams to help fundraise for Down syndrome awareness.

“Hunter and Kendle’s team is called Team EXTRAordinary, and anyone who wishes to donate can do so at Human Rights Organization for Individuals with Down syndrome ' NDSS,” she said.

The duo team will begin raising money for the NYC Buddy Walk and the Local BUDS Chapter by selling t-shirts.

The shirts say, “The Difference Between Ordinary and Extraordinary is A Little Something Extra.”

Orders can be placed on A Little Something Extra Ice Cream Facebook page or by emailing extraicecream@yahoo.com.

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS programming includes the National Advocacy & Policy Center, which seeks to create systemic change through engaged advocacy; the National Buddy Walk Program, which honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world, and other programs that provide support, informational resources and community engagement opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and those who love the support for them.