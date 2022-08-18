DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 5:04 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican's controversial new election police unit.
The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE