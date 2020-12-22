Deadline extended to keep $250M Honolulu rail project grant

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has helped Honolulu get an extension on a deadline to develop plans for the last segment of the city’s rail line. The city had been required to submit a viable plan to the Federal Transit Administration by the end of this year or risk losing a $250 million federal grant.

The Democratic senator from Hawaii, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he worked with congressional leaders to include a one-year deadline extension in an appropriations deal.