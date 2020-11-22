Deadly Nebraska police shooting spurs 2nd night of protests

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Protesters gathered in downtown Omaha for a second night to demand the release of video of a fatal police shooting of a Black man during a Nebraska traffic stop last week.

The group of demonstrators gathered outside Omaha Police headquarters again Saturday to press police to release footage of Thursday's shooting death of Kenneth Jones. Police have said that Jones, who was 35, reached for a gun in his waistband before he was shot.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and arrested several people after some disorderly conduct was reported.

Before the protest, police released the names of the two officers involved in the traffic stop and provided some additional details about the incident. The officers were identified as Officer Dan Faulkner, 29, and Officer Richard Martier, 31, each of whom have been with the department since 2016.

Police said the officers pulled over the vehicle Jones was in after observing it stopped in the middle of the street and then driving forward several feet and stopping several times. The officers said they thought the driver might be impaired.

Police plan to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the shooting further. Officials have said a grand jury will investigate the shooting and that the two officers involved have been put on administrative leave.