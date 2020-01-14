Deal closed that sells Sugarbush Resort ski area to Alterra

WARREN, Vt. (AP) — The deal to sell Vermont's Sugarbush ski resort to the Alterra Mountain Company has been completed, the company announced Tuesday.

In a news release, Alterra, of Denver, said the purchase increases Alterra's total year-round mountain destinations to 15 in six states and three Canadian provinces.

Sugarbush president Win Smith will remain in that role and will oversee daily operations and plans for future capital improvements.

Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory said his company was excited to expand into the Northeast. Alterra and Sugarbush have “a like-minded vision of the industry, our community, and the mountains we all love,” he said.

The terms of the deal were not announced.

Among the Alterra Resorts are Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Tremblant in Quebec; and Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.