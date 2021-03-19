Deal says city would report officer resigned voluntarily

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb agreed to report to a statewide oversight agency that a former officer who killed a teenager in 2018 as he was backing a minivan out of his family’s garage left voluntarily for personnel reasons.

The Kansas City Star reports that it obtained the severance agreement for former Overland Park officer Clayton Jenison from Overland Park on Friday. The document's release came one day after a judge sided with the paper in its lawsuit against the city and ruled that the agreement must be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act.