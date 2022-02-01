Deal seeks to revive last aluminum smelter in PNW, cut waste

FERNDALE, Wash. (AP) — A complex deal is taking shape to revive the Pacific Northwest’s last remaining aluminum smelter. Alcoa idled its Intalco Works smelter near Ferndale, Washington, a year-and-a-half ago and laid off virtually all the workers there. The plan to bring this industry back involves a new owner, cash from taxpayers and an uncertain new contract for cut-rate wholesale power.
“This funding to modernize... at Intalco will be critical to the reopening of the smelter and to the restoration of more than 700 high-wage union jobs, not to mention the thousands of additional jobs and the economic activity which the facility will help support throughout the state,” former Alcoa worker Brian Urban said in testimony to a state legislative budget committee in January.