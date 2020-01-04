Deal signed to improve cell service on Connecticut trains

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut and AT&T have signed a deal designed to improve cellular service on the Metro-North commuter rail line.

The agreement, announced Friday, gives the telecommunications company access to the right-of-way along the rail line, where the company plans to install a series of small cell nodes.

Gov. Ned Lamont says that will provide better cellular coverage and higher data speeds for train passengers.

The Democratic governor also announced that 132 recently purchased rail cars will be designed in partnership with industry experts and equipped with roof-top antennas that amplify 4G and 5G signals in the train.