Death of Emory patient pushes Georgia virus death toll to 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to four as more than 50 state lawmakers remain in self-quarantine and churches are told to halt worship services.

The most recent death was announced late Wednesday by Emory Healthcare.

The patient died “despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team,” Emory said in a statement.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

State officials confirmed Wednesday that two COVID-19 patients have died in southwest Georgia, one of the hardest-hit areas outside metro Atlanta from the global outbreak.

The news came as state Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican, announced he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness, sending Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and Georgia's other 55 state senators into self-quarantine. Duncan, a Republican, presides over the Senate.

The two women who died in Dougherty County were ages 42 and 69, and both had underlying medical conditions, the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Details on the Emory patient were not immediately released.

Georgia has 197 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.