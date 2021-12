KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide.

Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.

Police said the homicide unit received the final ruling from the medical examiner that the death was a homicide on Wednesday.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the baby or the cause of death. Police said the investigation is ongoing.