LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors have filed documents to seek the death penalty against a 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and firing at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man in a parked car but missing people in the business.

Jesus Javier Uribe of Las Vegas faces 27 felony charges in the Nov. 4 rampage that prosecutors dubbed an act of random terrorism.