Debunked COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts AMANDA SEITZ and BEATRICE DUPUY, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 12:56 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — From speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to hoax cures, an overwhelming amount of false information clung to COVID-19 as it circled the globe in 2020.
Public health officials, fact checkers and doctors tried to quash hundreds of rumors in myriad ways. But misinformation around the pandemic has endured as vexingly as the virus itself. And with the U.S., U.K. and Canada rolling out vaccinations this month, many falsehoods are seeing a resurgence online.
