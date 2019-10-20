Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq

In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 photo, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters ride atop their armored personnel carrier to cross the border into Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Syrian government forces to move out of areas near the Turkish border so it can resettle up to 2 million refugees there, his spokesman told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding that Erdogan will raise the issue in talks next week with Syria's ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin. less In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 photo, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters ride atop their armored personnel carrier to cross the border into Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey. ... more Photo: Mehmet Guzel, AP Photo: Mehmet Guzel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Defense chief: US troops leaving Syria to go to western Iraq 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says that under the current plan all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq, and that the military will continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent a resurgence in that country.

Esper also isn't ruling out the idea that U.S. forces would conduct counterterrorism missions from Iraq into Syria. He says those details will be worked out over time. He was speaking to reporters traveling with him Saturday to the Middle East,

His comments were the first to lay out where American troops will go as they leave Syria and what the counter-IS fight could look like. Esper said he spoke to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to shift the more than 700 troops leaving Syria into western Iraq.