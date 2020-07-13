Del. Jay Jones announces bid for Virginia Attorney General

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Democrat is announcing his bid to be the state's next attorney general.

Jay Jones, a state House delegate from Norfolk, made the announcement Monday in a campaign video saying it's time for a “new generation of leadership."

If elected next year, the 31-year-old Jones would be the first African-American to be Virginia's attorney general. In his announcement, Jones said his campaign is “generations in the making" and highlighted his family's history of fighting for civil rights.

The state's current attorney general, Mark Herring, has previously said he plans to run for governor but has not launched an official campaign. Jones could face Henrico County prosecutor Shannon Taylor in a Democratic primary.

Jones lined up several endorsements for his campaign launch, including U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and state Sen. Louise Lucas.