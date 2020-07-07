Delaware chief justice extends judicial emergency to August

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s chief justice has extended the state’s judicial emergency order for the fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-day judicial emergency, which was first signed in March, was extended on Monday to August 6, a news release from the state's Supreme Court said.

The decision for the extension came after Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. consulted with other members of the court and an infectious disease expert, the release said.

Due to the extension, Seitz said the court will continue under Phase Two of its reopening plan to reduce the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus inside court facilities.

Under Phase Two, the state’s Supreme Court will hear oral arguments, and the public can enter facilities for hearings and non-jury trials, with jury trials still off limits inside courthouses.

Jury trials “will occur only when the facts and medical advice support the move,” the release said.