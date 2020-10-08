Delaware officer charged with unlawful sexual contact

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting someone at a casino.

New Castle County officer Robert Grover, 32, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact stemming from an alleged encounter at Dover Downs that was reported Saturday, Delaware State Police said.

Investigators met with the victim, interviewed witnesses and reviewed casino surveillance video, which indicated Grover was the suspect, police said.

Officials did not comment further on the incident.

Grover was placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, New Castle County Police said. He has been an officer with the department for eight years.

Grover was ordered to stay 100 yards (91 meters) away from the victim and have no contact with them, The Delaware News Journal reported. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.