MILFORD, Del. (AP) — When Stacey Arnold began dating Eric Fibelkorn four years ago, she asked him about their plans for the night one Friday.

"I'm making moonshine, but you're more than welcome to come over," he told her, explaining he had his own still set up.

"I was like, 'What? Moonshine?' I'm hearing banjos, you know," recalls Arnold, a native of the Baltimore area who has lived in Delaware for 15 years. “So I go over there and want him to tell me more: Is this illegal? Am I going to jail? I don't look good in orange.”

In the years since, the duo have worked to open their own distillery, which made an under-the-radar debut earlier this year and will host a grand opening in May.

Milford's Feebs Distilling Co., named for the Fibelkorn family nickname, was officially able to sell its spirits at 733 McColley Street for the first time at the end of January, once the town lifted a retail restriction for the location.

‘ARE YOU MAKING JELLY?'

Feebs now offers four brandies (peach, strawberry, blueberry and apple) with blackberry on its way. (They missed blackberry season last year.) It also offers un-aged corn whiskey, labeled Korn Whiskey as a nod to Fibelkorn's name.

"That's your true moonshine — white lightning. Whatever Paw-Paw made in the hills of of the Carolinas," she says, adding that it's triple distilled in their 120-gallon custom-made still.

All of it is made by Fibelkorn and Arnold, a true two-person operation that only uses fruits from Fifer Orchards in Camden-Wyoming.

Come fall, the bourbon and whiskey they're aging in barrels will be ready for everyone's lips.

At first, the couple was making small batches of the brandy on the down low with friends and family getting the first tastes before they were officially legal.

Arnold jokes that some of the folks at Fifer Orchards were suspicious of their large fruit orders.

"They would be like, 'Are you making jelly? Are you baking? What do you need 100 pounds of fruit for?'" says Arnold, whose day job is as a commercial sales representative for Ehrlich Pest Control.

HEARTBURN AND HANGOVERS

Feebs is the fifth distillery to open in Delaware as part of the craft wave that has steadily brought new breweries, distilleries and meaderies to just about every corner of the state in recent years. Feebs now joins Beach Time Distilling (Lewes), Dogfish Head Spirits (Milton), easySpeak Spirits (Milford) and Painted Stave Distilling (Smyrna) as the state's lone (legal) distilleries.

Feebs' brandy is also labeled as moonshine, a throwback term that was once only used for high-proof distilled spirits that were produced illegally, but has now become a popular branding term among some alcohol producers.

Arnold says the moonshine label not only pays tribute to how Fibelkorn got his illicit start, but also describes how their products are made by hand. Their four hands, to be exact.

"Back then, people used what they had. If it didn't grow on a tree or grow in the ground, they didn't use it. That's the same philosophy we follow," she says.

Fibelkorn first started toying with making his own spirits after he began developing heartburn and hangovers when he drank his favorite bourbons or whiskeys.

Considering his day job starts at 4:30 a.m. each day as foreman at New Castle-based Corrado Construction Co., something had to change and he figured he could develop his own recipe.

After toying with the idea of opening a distillery and Arnold overcoming stage 3 colon cancer, they decided to take the plunge in 2017. They began work on creating a business plan, applied through the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and were approved in June of last year.

"I went back to Fifer's and told them now we're going to need 700 pounds of fruit. They laughed and celebrated with me. They thought it was awesome," Arnold says.

'Blood, sweat, tears and blisters'

That's when the duo started making the spirits that are now available for sale by the bottle at the distillery. Their tiny tasting room also offers four cocktails, including peach crush, apple crush, blueberry lemonade and strawberry daiquiri.

Their brandy can also be ordered in six Delaware bars: Park Place Restaurant & Lounge and Milford Tavern in Milford, Tom's Bullpen and Touchdown Restaurant in Dover, Bayview Tavern in Bowers Beach and Stone's Bar & Grill in Harrington.

With their brand just beginning to get attention, the couple has poured everything they have into the project, which runs out of a 1,700-square-foot space in a warehouse. It's open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The 700 pounds of peaches they needed for the peach brandy? They cut and pitted them all by hand. The 400 pounds of apples for the apple brandy? You guessed it. They cored and cut them on their own, as well.

"This is blood, sweat, tears and blisters," she says. “This is our heart and soul, basically.”