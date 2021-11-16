Democrat Jumaane Williams says he's running for NY governor MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 9:05 a.m.
1 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for New York governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive candidate in next year's increasingly crowded race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates.
Williams, a 45-year-old a former New York City councilman who serves as a public ombudsman in his role as the city's public advocate, shared his plans with The Associated Press before formally rolling out his campaign announcement Tuesday.
Written By
MICHELLE L. PRICE