Democrat stops short of apologizing about sick colleague

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state senator who encouraged donations to defeat a Republican lawmaker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now on a ventilator tweeted Thursday that she was sorry he was sick but stopped short of apologizing for her call to unseat him.
Sen. Andre Jacque, of De Pere, announced on Aug. 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said then that he was largely asymptomatic. The next day, Sen. Kelda Roys, of Madison, tweeted a link to the Democratic fundraising arm and said, “Just gonna drop this here, so we can have a nice bundle for whoever runs against him.”