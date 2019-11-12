https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Democrat-who-narrowly-lost-in-state-Senate-race-14829214.php
Democrat who narrowly lost in state Senate race to run again
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jim Bratnober says he will again challenge incumbent Republican state Sen. Fred Martin in Boise's District 15.
Bratnober, a Democrat, lost to Martin in the November 2018 election by 11 votes following a recount of the vote that had Martin initially winning by six votes.
Bratnober in a statement Tuesday says he's running again following the Idaho Legislature's decision earlier this year to add restrictions to voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
Bratnober also says he's concerned about education, public lands and rising housing costs.
