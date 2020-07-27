Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear face masks, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

Organizers of the convention released details of the coronavirus safety plan Monday, three weeks before the Aug. 17 start of the four-day event. The convention has been scaled down from original plans and now will be mostly online with only a few hundred people gathered at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Attendees will have to self-isolated for a minimum of 72 hours before departing for Milwaukee or when first entering the convention's main venue if they're already in the city, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Everyone attending the convention will be tested daily, either at the Wisconsin Center or another offsite location.

While presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and everyone else will be required to wear a mask once inside, those giving speeches will be able to remove it. The podium will be 20 feet from other people. Organizers are also encouraging attendees to wear a face shield or goggles to protect their eyes.

Organizers are also recommending that attendees “avoid bars, restaurants, and other locations where social distancing is not possible or not practiced.”