SHELTON — Republicans have the numbers on the Board of Education, but it was Democrats who once again chose its chairman.

Republican Chair Kathy Yolish, backed by the board’s four Democrats, won reelection by a 5-4 vote, with her fellow GOP members voting for James Orazietti, during the Board of Education meeting this week. The votes for board leadership are done each year per board policy.

Yolish voted for herself for chair and followed that by voting with the four Democrats for Kate Kutash as vice chair. That, too, was a 5-4 vote, with Kutash topping Orazietti. Board member Lorraine Rossner, a Democrat, was elected secretary.

“For those who supported me and uplifted me, thank you,” Yolish said. “For those who challenged me and didn’t support me, I thank you as well because you made me braver, stronger and more ambitious in proving my ability to continue to be an even better board chair.”

Yolish now enters her fourth consecutive year as board chair. This is the second year in which she teamed with Democrats to assume the board’s top post. It was also the second year she joined with the opposing party to elect Democrats to the vice chair and secretary posts.

“Kathy has served as board chair over the past three years and has steadily steered this board through times of COVID and the transitioning from an interim superintendent to our current one, Ken Saranich,” said board member Patti Moonan, a Democrat.

Moonan, in nominating Yolish, noted her 35 years teaching in Shelton schools, during which time she won many awards.

“She has been a professional development presenter for Shelton teacher workshops and has served as a mentor to over 15 student teachers — many of whom were hired to teach in Shelton,” Moonan added.

Republican Amy Romano nominated Orazietti, saying his strong relationship with the city administration made him the best candidate with difficult budget years ahead.

“(Orazietti) is what the BOE needs for leadership,” Romano said. “It is imperative to keep the lines of communication open with the Board of Aldermen to advocate for our students’ needs especially with the possible upcoming deficits this year and with next year’s budget.”

Romano said Orazietti has spent endless hours repairing the “damaged relationship that our predecessors left us with."

“He is in constant contact advocating for our students to the Board of Aldermen and city officials,” Romano said. “As you know he is always actively involved with the budget process, which he will be again this year. He spearheaded the (past school construction) reimbursables, and has been a proven advocate for updating our facilities.

“The children are our No. 1 priority, but communication is the key to a successful functioning board. Not considering (Orazietti) in my opinion is not putting the children first,” Romano added.