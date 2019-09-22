Democrats in Nevada work to boost digital ads ahead of 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Democrats race to outpace President Donald Trump's aggressive online operation ahead of the 2020 election, the left's largest super PAC touched down in Nevada this week to help local advocacy groups sharpen their internet presence.

The training is a four-day boot camp where participants learn how to create and post ads on Facebook, YouTube, Google searches and more.

It was conducted in Las Vegas this week by Priorities USA, the biggest outside group in Democratic politics.

Democrats had a technological edge during the Obama years but that shifted in 2016, when President Donald Trump's campaign heavily outspent Clinton's online.

Trump's targeted Facebook ads are credited with driving voters in critical Midwest states to the polls.