Democrats push election security bill amid impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are unveiling broad legislation to protect the country's elections as they investigate whether President Donald Trump inappropriately solicited foreign election help from Ukraine.

A House committee could advance the election security bill as soon as next week. The bill would tighten the laws around the exchange of campaign information between candidates and foreign governments, require that campaigns report illicit offers of foreign help to the FBI and limit some campaign spending by foreign nationals. It would also require more transparency in online political ads.

House Democrats are conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine, including his request on a July phone call for the country to open an investigation into Joe Biden and his family. Trump says he did nothing wrong and calls the conversation "perfect."