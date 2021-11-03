Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 12:25 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reached agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday announced the deal, which is one of the few remaining provisions that needed to be resolved in Biden's big package as the party moves closer to wrapping up negotiations. Schumer acknowledged it's not as sweeping as Democrats had hoped for, but a compromise struck with one key holdout Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
