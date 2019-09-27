Dems’ candidate meet & greet Oct. 7

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee will welcome U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to its Meet the Candidates event Sunday, Aug. 25. The Shelton Democratic Town Committee will welcome U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to its Meet the Candidates event Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dems’ candidate meet & greet Oct. 7 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Residents can meet the Shelton Democrats running for office in the 2019 municipal election on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Plumb Memorial Library in the downstairs meeting room.

Attendees can hear from mayoral candidate John Harmon, and meet the Democratic candidates for Board of Aldermen, Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Education and Board of Apportionment & Taxation. Light refreshments will be served.