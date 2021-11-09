Dems disappointed with final Montana congressional districts IRIS SAMUELS, Associated Press/Report for America Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 4:32 p.m.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A new map dividing Montana into two congressional districts for the first time in three decades was finalized Tuesday, triggering disappointment from Democrats who hoped to craft a different western district that would give them a better chance of winning in an increasingly Republican-dominated state.
In a bitterly disputed process that played out over several months, Democrats managed to keep liberal college towns Missoula and Bozeman in the western district, but lost the state capital of Helena to the solidly red eastern district.